Angels Notes: Halos Sign Catcher, Mike Trout Has Knee Soreness, Series Sweep Over A's
The Los Angeles Angels swept the Athletics once again thanks to a six-run sixth inning.
The Angels won, 6-5, on Wednesday afternoon and have won eight of their last nine games. The Halos have now improved to 33-34 on the year as a .500 record is once again in sight.
Additionally, the Angels have signed a veteran catcher who was recently released by a divisional rival and will return to Anaheim. The backstop was a part of some important Angels history in 2022 regarding Reid Detmers.
Unfortunately, for fans who hoped to see three-time MVP Mike Trout return to the outfield, manager Ron Washington gave an update that doesn't exactly point to an imminent return. Trout is still feeling soreness in his surgically-repaired knee after a bone bruise at the end of April.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Veteran Recently Released by AL West Rival
Angels' Mike Trout Has Knee Soreness, Says Manager Ron Washington
Angels $63 Million All-Star Reveals Why He's So Much Better at Angel Stadium
Newest Angels Outfielder Breaks Silence After Trade
