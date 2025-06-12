Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Sign Catcher, Mike Trout Has Knee Soreness, Series Sweep Over A's

Jun 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) is greeted by shortstop Zach Neto (9) after scoring a run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) is greeted by shortstop Zach Neto (9) after scoring a run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels swept the Athletics once again thanks to a six-run sixth inning.

The Angels won, 6-5, on Wednesday afternoon and have won eight of their last nine games. The Halos have now improved to 33-34 on the year as a .500 record is once again in sight.

Additionally, the Angels have signed a veteran catcher who was recently released by a divisional rival and will return to Anaheim. The backstop was a part of some important Angels history in 2022 regarding Reid Detmers.

Unfortunately, for fans who hoped to see three-time MVP Mike Trout return to the outfield, manager Ron Washington gave an update that doesn't exactly point to an imminent return. Trout is still feeling soreness in his surgically-repaired knee after a bone bruise at the end of April.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Sign Veteran Recently Released by AL West Rival

Angels' Mike Trout Has Knee Soreness, Says Manager Ron Washington

Angels $63 Million All-Star Reveals Why He's So Much Better at Angel Stadium

Newest Angels Outfielder Breaks Silence After Trade

Angels Tweets of the Day:

