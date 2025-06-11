Angels' Mike Trout Has Knee Soreness, Says Manager Ron Washington
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout continues to deal with knee soreness after coming back to the lineup following a month long stint on the injured list. Manager Ron Washington provided the latest update on Trout after he stopped doing his work in the outfield.
"He’s still dealing with some knee soreness so he’ll remain at DH for the time being," Washington said.
Trout is no stranger to knee injuries and has not been back to his full performance capabilities since he came back to the lineup on May 30, as he has only held the designated hitter position.
Trout's injury troubles are not new; he missed significant time in previous seasons due to various ailments, including a torn meniscus in his left knee that required surgery in 2024. These recurring injuries have limited his playing time, raising concerns about his long-term durability and impact on the team's performance.
Although the Angels star has been limited to the DH position, Trout has still shown how great of a hitter he can be and is finding the best ways to help the team.
Before the injury, Trout was hitting just .179 with an OPS of .727. Since, he's hitting .308 with an OPS of .788.
Unfortunately, Trout's inability to play the outfield leaves the Angels with fewer options after utility man Chris Taylor broke his hand this week against the Athletics. Taylor was hit by Tyler Ferguson's 95 mph fastball on Monday night and has no timeline to return.
Manager Ron Washington had some words to share regarding his injury
“He’s just been having some bad luck, and it just keeps happening,” Washington said.
Without Taylor, Jorge Soler will keep getting opportunities in the outfield, as will the newest Angel Lamonte Wade Jr.
