Angels Notes: Halos Sign Gold Glove Infielder, Made Big Offer to Free Agent, Huge Angel Stadium Update
The Los Angeles Angels have had an interesting offseason of deals and signings, but since mid-December, there have been no major league additions to the squad.
The Halos hope they found a diamond in the rough, though, as they brought a former Gold Glove award-winning infielder to their spring training roster. Despite just playing 28 games since 2019, this veteran is looking for a career renaissance in Anaheim.
The Angels' aforementioned slow offseason as of recently hasn't stopped them from trying to land a big-name contract. The front office reportedly made a major offer to a free-agent slugger coming off a 44-home run year.
And finally, Angel Stadium was the subject of a huge update on Wednesday. This 2025 campaign will be the 60th season the stadium will host the Halos, coming off a 2024 year that saw an attendance total of over 2.5 million fans.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
