Angels Make Big Decision Regarding Future at Angel Stadium in Anaheim
The Los Angeles Angels announced an extension for their lease at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Wednesday.
The team's contract, originally signed in 1996, was set to expire at the end of the 2029 season, and with the extension, Angel Stadium will be the Halos' home through 2032.
Opening its doors in 1966, Angel Stadium will host the Angels' 60th season in 2025.
“We are excited to announce that we have extended our lease securing the Big A as the home of Angels Baseball into the next decade,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said. “As we prepare for our 60th season in Anaheim, we wanted our fans and community partners to know that Angels Baseball and its foundation remain committed to being an active part of this city and region.”
The new lease includes an option for the team to extend it by three years, up to three times. On Wednesday, the team informed the city that they would exercise their right to extend the lease through Dec. 31, 2032.
“As a lifelong Angels fan, I join those in our city and across our region in welcoming baseball in Anaheim into the next decade,” said Mayor Ashleigh Aitken in a statement. “This lease extension brings added certainty and ensures the strong tradition of baseball in Anaheim.
"As mayor, I look forward to working with the Angels on future community partnerships, and, as a fan, look forward to a great season ahead.”
Angel Stadium is now the fourth-oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, following Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, and Dodger Stadium.