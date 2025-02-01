Angels Notes: Huge Pete Alonso Developments, Halos Could Sign $115M Star Pitcher
A surprise team has emerged in the Pete Alonso sweepstakes. While the Los Angeles Angels have been mentioned throughout Alonso's free agency process, the Cincinnati Reds could shake things up based on the latest updates surrounding the first baseman.
Beyond Alonso, the Angels have been linked to other big name free agents. One such star is right-hander Jack Flaherty, who remains on the market with just two weeks before pitchers and catchers report. Flaherty could be a good fit for Anaheim, he grew up in Los Angeles and his arrival could bolster the rotation with a frontline starter.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Rumors: Surprise Team Could Shake Up Pete Alonso Sweepstakes
Angels Predicted to Land $115 Million Pitcher in Blockbuster Signing
MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Pete Alonso Pursuit