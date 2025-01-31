Angels Rumors: Surprise Team Could Shake Up Pete Alonso Sweepstakes
The Pete Alonso sweepstakes just got a bit more interesting as a surprise team emerged as a potential suitor for the free agent first baseman.
While the Los Angeles Angels have been linked to Alonso for several weeks now, the Cincinnati Reds could shake things up, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"How about long-shot Reds as a Pete landing spot? Could the Reds pursue Pete Alonso? It’s probably a long shot, but with Alonso’s market not developing as expected, word is Cincy may consider it," Heyman wrote. "It’s unusual for a star free agent to go from baseball’s biggest market to its smallest (tied with Milwaukee). But Cincinnati, with its smallish ballpark, might be a nice spot for Alonso to re-establish value on a deal with early opt-outs.
"The Angels and Giants are among others to check in on Alonso."
The Cincinnati Reds are a young, up and coming team and would benefit from a veteran power hitter like Alonso joining the lineup. However, if the Reds are truly in on the Alonso sweepstakes, it could be bad news for the Angels, an organization that has yet to sign a big name player this offseason outside of left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi
The Angels have acquired several veterans this offseason, but none of them exactly move the needle for the organization. At the Winter Meetings, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said the team still had moves to make, but with only two weeks remaining until pitchers and catchers report, his remarks seem more like wishful thinking.
“We want to get better,” Minasian said. “We want to get deeper. Is that the bullpen? Is that the position players? Is that infield? Is that outfield? Is that starting rotation? We’ll find out. But we would definitely like to add to the team, not only the 26 but below that too.
“I feel like we've addressed some needs. But we need to do more. We need to bring in more talent."
The Angels are running out of time to revamp the roster. If the Halos can't add a big name free agent this offseason, fans may have to prepare to endure another losing season in Anaheim.
