Angels Notes: Insights on Ron Washington’s Move, Mike Trout’s (Lack of an) Update, and More
The Angels lost to the Milwaukee Brewers in their final at-bat Tuesday — even though they had them right where they wanted them, with a ball sailing over the fence for a three-run home run in a 6-3 game.
The heartbreaking loss capped a day of headlines that included an update from Mike Trout himself about the star center fielder's rehab process. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Angels' Ron Washington Opens Up About Why He Took Halos Job
Despite a comfortable coaching role with the high-achieving Atlanta Braves, Ron Washington made a significant career move to manage the Los Angeles Angels. Washington shared that he couldn't pass up the opportunity to manage in the major leagues again, in defiance of advice from his own wife.
Angels News: Mike Trout Provides Concerning Update on Knee Injury
Angels outfielder Mike Trout conveyed unsettling news about his knee in comments to reporters Tuesday. His update suggests a general lack of progress in his rehab, dulling any hopes that he'll return to the field sooner rather than later.
Angels GM Might Be Reluctant to Part With Three Trade Candidates
General manager Perry Minasian of the Los Angeles Angels conceded some reluctance to trade players whose contracts don't expire at the end of this season, drawing a contrast with those who do — Matt Moore, Brandon Drury, Carlos Estevez, Adam Cimber and Miguel Sanó.
Longtime Angels Broadcaster Slams Owner's Decisions
Victor Rojas, the former television voice of the Angels, openly criticized owner Arte Moreno’s decisions that have led to the Angels' decade-long playoff drought. The critique casts a spotlight on the internal opinions among those closest to the decisions that have shaped the Angels' current trajectory.