Angels Notes: Jo Adell Adjusts, David Fletcher's Pitching Career Takes Off, Trade Talks Begin
The Angels put two runners on base with nobody out in the ninth inning but couldn't score in a 2-1 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night. It was the second close-fought, one-run game against the best team in the American League in as many days. Yet the Angels' home record still fell to an MLB-worst 7-20 with the loss.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
David Fletcher's New Chapter: Knuckleballing Starting Pitcher
Former Angels infielder David Fletcher has taken significant strides in his pitching career with the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A team. Fletcher's start Wednesday saw him pitch five innings, in which he impressively struck out six batters — including baseball's top prospect, Jackson Holliday.
Enhancing Jo Adell's Defense
Angels first base coach Bo Porter played a crucial role in improving outfielder Jo Adell’s defensive game. In a recent podcast interview, Adell laid out how his transformation into a more capable right fielder began in earnest in spring training with the Angels' new coaching staff.
Angels Open to Trade Discussions
As the July 30 trade deadline approaches, the Angels are reportedly considering selling, and are already listening on offers for various players. The new report sets the stage for an active few months for general manager Perry Minasian.
Former Angels Infielder DFA'd
In an unfortunate turn of events for a former Angels infielder, Mike Ford has been designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds. The journeyman will head elsewhere for his next stop in professional baseball.