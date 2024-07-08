Angels Notes: Kevin Pillar's Milestone and Future Plans, Luis Rengifo's Injury
The Angels wrapped up a dreary weeklong road trip — they won one of six games in Oakland and Chicago — with a 5-0 loss to the Cubs. They're back at home today to host the Texas Rangers. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Angels' Luis Rengifo Set To See Hand Specialist
Infielder Luis Rengifo has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to wrist inflammation and is scheduled to see a hand specialist. This development could impact the team’s infield dynamics and lineup options in the upcoming games.
Angels Outfielder May Have Hinted About Future Plans
Kevin Pillar celebrated his 10-year MLB anniversary with a memorable game against the Cubs on Saturday, helping the Angels to a resounding 7-0 victory at Wrigley Field. Amid a resurgent year in his career, Pillar could call it quits once the 2024 season is over.
Angels' Kevin Pillar Reaches Rare Career Milestone
Roughly seven percent of players who reach the major leagues achieve 10 years of service time — and the fully vested pension plan that comes with it. The rarity of this milestone was not lost on Pillar.