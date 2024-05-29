Angels Notes: Key Updates on Trout's Injury, Angels vs Yankees, and New Minor League Signing
The Angels will have to do a lot of work to change the narrative around the team's struggles on its home turf, but Tuesday's win over the New York Yankees was a step in the right direction.
The Angels erased a late deficit with an RBI double by Taylor Ward in the eighth inning of their 4-3 win. The crowd was at best mixed, as Yankees fans came out in drove to cheer their favorite team's accomplishments too. Call it a reflection of the team's major-league-worst 7-19 record at home; in any event, it's better than 6-19.
Mike Trout Injury Update
Angels star center fielder Mike Trout remains sidelined and is still not close to a return following his meniscus repair surgery on May 3. Trout provided an update on his recovery, including a current timeline of his (albeit limited) rehabilitation activities.
Logan O'Hoppe Discusses Pitching Struggles
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe, though relatively new to the big leagues, has noticed how the Angels' pitching struggles have impacted the team's dynamics and his own performance. His feelings are at least an accurate reflection of a pitching staff that ranks near the bottom of MLB in several key categories, but also reflect an incredible amount of emotional weight carried by the 24-year-old backstop.
Angels Ink Minor League Deal with Former Astros Draft Pick
The Angels have signed former Houston Astros draft pick Chad Stevens to a minor league deal, another midseason pickup for a team looking to add inexpensive depth wherever it can. Read about the Southern California native who will now attempt to reach the big leagues with a new American League West organization.