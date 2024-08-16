Angels Notes: Moving on From Veterans, Welcoming the New Guys, Rod Carew Update
The Angels didn't play Thursday, but they had busy day off the field.
Catch up on a busy day for transactions, and learn about the Angels' newest roster additions, among all the stories you might have missed Thursday:
Angels Cut Two Underperforming Veterans
The Los Angeles Angels made a significant decision by releasing two left-handed relievers, Amir Garrett and Adam Kolarek, aiming to streamline their bullpen depth. The move suggests their veteran auditions are over, and the Angels are looking at younger arms with an eye toward 2025.
Former Angels Pitcher on Brink of Major League History
Kirby Yates, previously with the Angels and now serving as the Texas Rangers' closer, is on the verge of making major league history with his stellar performance this season. Yates' career since leaving Anaheim offers another example of a good pitcher the Angels let get away.
Angels Designate Veteran For Assignment, Call Up Ex-Red Sox Infielder
In another roster refresh, the Angels plan to designate Willie Calhoun for assignment while calling up a former Red Sox infielder. Jack Lopez has a chance to show he deserves to return in 2025, while Calhoun appears to have reached the end of his audition.
Angels Activate Newly Acquired Reliever, Send Left-Hander to AAA
In recent strategic adjustments, the Angels have activated a newly acquired reliever and opted to send another left-handed pitcher down to Triple-A. Brock Burke gives the Angels a new veteran option out of the bullpen, while Kenny Rosenberg will have to bide his time at Salt Lake.
Angels Legend Adds New Title To His Resume: U.S. Citizen
An Angels alumnus in the Baseball Hall of Fame has added an exciting new title to his impressive resume: U.S. citizen. This milestone marks a personal achievement for the baseball legend.