Angels Notes: Ominous Robert Stephenson Update, Yoan Moncada Injury, Mike Trout Sits
The Los Angeles Angels fell to the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2, on Sunday and dropped to 26-32 on the year.
After the loss, recently activated relief pitcher Robert Stephenson was asked how his throwing went. The right-hander declined to comment, saying that he would provide an update on Monday.
Additionally, Mike Trout wasn't starting in the loss as the Halos training staff planned for him to take Sunday off. He is still ramping up to full health after being out for quite some time with a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired knee. He did end up pinch-hitting.
Finally, Yoan Moncada was also out of the starting lineup Sunday, but his absence was less planned than the three-time MVP. Moncada was forced to leave Saturday's contest due to knee soreness and is still recovering from past ailments. He also pinch-hit.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Manager Reveals Why Mike Trout is Out of Sunday's Lineup vs. Guardians
Mike Trout, Yoan Moncada Out of Angels Lineup vs Guardians Sunday
Angels Manager Defends Jo Adell Amid Major Criticism
Angels' Mike Trout Reveals Why He Came Back Early From Injury
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.