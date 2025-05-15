Halos Today

Angels Notes: Star Pitcher Has Season-Ending Surgery, Mike Trout Update, Another Series Loss

Gabe Smallson

Apr 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs off the field before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs off the field before a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels fell to the San Diego Padres, 5-1, on Wednesday night and dropped to 17-25 on the year as they lost another series.

Unfortunately, the Halos lost Ben Joyce for the year as he underwent shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old was seen as an option to be a major piece of the bullpen and perhaps another closer, but fans will have to wait until 2026 as he recovers.

Additionally, superstar Mike Trout has been making slow progress on his road to recovery from a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired knee. Trout was seen performing agility drills on Tuesday and has been running on an Alter G treadmill at half of his body weight.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels’ Ben Joyce Undergoes Surgery, Out for Season

Angels' Mike Trout Making Slow Progress Amid Return From Knee Injury

Angels All-Star 'Annoyed' After Walk-Off Loss to Padres

Angels Rookie Achieves Insane Feat Not Accomplished in More Than 50 Years

Angels Will Face Future Hall of Famer Making 2025 Debut This Week

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Makes Unconventional Change to Game

Angels Veteran Appears to Have Been Benched Amid Struggles

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News