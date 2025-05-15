Angels Notes: Star Pitcher Has Season-Ending Surgery, Mike Trout Update, Another Series Loss
The Los Angeles Angels fell to the San Diego Padres, 5-1, on Wednesday night and dropped to 17-25 on the year as they lost another series.
Unfortunately, the Halos lost Ben Joyce for the year as he underwent shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old was seen as an option to be a major piece of the bullpen and perhaps another closer, but fans will have to wait until 2026 as he recovers.
Additionally, superstar Mike Trout has been making slow progress on his road to recovery from a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired knee. Trout was seen performing agility drills on Tuesday and has been running on an Alter G treadmill at half of his body weight.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
