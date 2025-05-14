Angels Will Face Future Hall of Famer Making 2025 Debut This Week
The famed freeway series will kick off for the first time in 2025 later this week.
The Halos will head north to play at Dodger Stadium versus the defending World Series champs over the weekend. The 6-foot-7 righty Jack Kochanowicz is slated to start the first game for the Angels versus veteran Tony Gonsolin.
Tyler Anderson will take the bump in Game 2 on Saturday. In the series finale, Yusei Kikuchi will square off versus Landon Knack. As for Anderson's opponent, it'll come in the form of a surefire future Hall of Famer.
It was announced Tuesday that Clayton Kershaw will make his long-awaited season debut against the Angels. Kershaw has battled several injuries over the last couple of years, most recently rehabbing from surgery to his knee and toe. The lefty had been pitching for the team's Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City in anticipation of coming up to help a pitching staff that's been ravaged by injury.
This isn't an unfamiliar arm for the Angels to face. Kershaw has established himself as one of the game's most decorated pitchers over the last 15-plus years. There's a real case to be made that he's not only the best pitcher of his generation, but perhaps one of the best left-handed pitchers to ever play in Major League Baseball given his illustrious career.
At this point in Kershaw's career, his fastball will primarily sit in the upper 80s after consistently being in the mid-to-high 90s for much of his prime. However, the Halos must lay off Kershaw's assortment of offspeed pitches. This includes a balloon-like curveball which freezes unsuspecting hitters, and a truly devastating slider.
Kershaw has understandably accrued a ton of experience, and as such, he's very good at manipulating the baseball to all quadrants. His slider is lethal, and can be used to backdoor right-handed hitters or cut in on left-handed hitters like a pseudo-cutter with more movement and depth.
His unique delivery has always been a calling card of his. Kershaw's momentary pause keeps hitters off balance, and he's always been able to hide the baseball immensely well. Even if this isn't the Kershaw of old blowing hitters away with raw stuff, the Angels will be up against a guy who can pitch as well as anyone in the game currently.
