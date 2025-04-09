Angels Notes: Top Prospect Hits for Cycle, Kyren Paris Stays Hot, Halos Win Insane Game
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, thanks to a ninth inning single by Luis Rengifo to rally back and improve to 7-3 on the year.
Another team in the Angels organization won, 4-3, and that was the Rocket City Trash Pandas of Double-A thanks to Cole Fontenelle hitting the first cycle in Trash Pandas history.
Additionally, a major part of the Angels success this season has been because of Kyren Paris. Fans have been calling for him to get more playing time recently and he delivered with a two-run shot Tuesday evening on the way to the win.
Finally, the comeback win was completed by closer Kenley Jansen who earned save No. 450 of his illustrious career and ended the thrilling contest with a bang.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
Angels Tweets of the Day:
