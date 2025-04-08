Angels Fans Will Love Mike Trout's Latest Quote About Returning to Old Form
The Los Angeles Angels are gearing towards a return to the contender conversation in 2025.
A major piece of this plan, and the Halos franchise as a whole, is Mike Trout. The three-time MVP talked about getting back to being the familiar slugger fans know and love.
“I’m having good at-bats, hitting some pitches, missing some pitches, but it’s getting close,” Trout said. “I don’t think it’s mechanics, I think it’s keeping the head still. When it sways back and forward the ball starts moving, so I’m just trying to keep it simple. When the head is still, I see everything, and the swing is right.”
Despite his past accolades, Trout is still going about his business like an up-and-coming player ready to prove himself in the majors.
This season has been somewhat of a slow start for Trout, especially compared to the monster hitter the baseball world has enjoyed watching for about a decade and a half. In 32 at-bats, Trout has just six hits which is good for a .188 batting average.
Manager Ron Washington also provided some perspective on the slow start.
“It’s Mike Trout,” Washington said. “It will get better. The more he sees pitches, the better it’s going to get. I’m not worried about Mike. As long as we can keep him on the field and keep his presence around here, he’s going to be Mike.”
Another aspect is that those around the organization aren't particularly worried about Trout given his illustrious track record. It's the other part of the skipper's quote that must stay consistent: Keeping Trout on the field.
The proper reinforcements have been made like sliding Trout over to right field and out of center field for the first time since the 2012 season. This is in an effort to put less wear and tear on his body and lead to better health in the future.
Keeping the MVP healthy is one thing, but once his game translates to that of just a few seasons ago, the familiar Trout that fans know and love will be back.
