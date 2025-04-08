Kyren Paris Shouts Out Angels Fans Calling For Him to Get More Playing Time
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a red-hot 6-3 start to the 2025 campaign, and that's in no small part due to the production of center fielder/second baseman Kyren Paris.
In 18 at-bats, Paris has eight hits, four stolen bases, four RBIs, and a pair of home runs in the beginning of what has the potential to be a special year in Anaheim.
This may be the reason that fans have been anxiously chanting his name in hopes that Paris will play every day. The 23-year-old expressed his delight towards the fans and their excitement.
“I love the energy, that’s what we need,” Paris said. “That’s what winning teams have. Just to have that energy behind us is important, and it takes a collective group. I’m excited that they’re excited, and ready to keep the show going.”
Although the 2019 second-round draft pick is a key part of the Angels' energy shift and greater youth movement that is beginning to establish itself in the baseball world, Paris started his season unsure if he would spend more time in Triple-A than in the majors for a third straight year.
With only 15 major league appearances in 2023 and just 21 games in the show last season, there were no guarantees that Paris would have a solidified role with the Halos, let alone make the Opening Day roster. Some offseason work with Aaron Judge's hitting coach seems to have made a world of a difference.
“It’s pretty much a 180-degree swing change,” said his hitting coach Richard Schenk to The Athletic. “Kyren accepted it, and did really well, really fast. … Because it’s a pretty big change for everybody from what they used to do, it does take regular maintenance.”
The maintenance has been working and being noticed by Angels fans, but the name of the game now for Paris is to keep up his thrilling start to the season.
He's in the lineup for Tueday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
