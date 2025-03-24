Angels Offseason Addition Won't Make Opening Day Roster, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels still have a handful of roster decisions to make as Thursday's Opening Day nears.
As both pitchers and position players battle for the final roster spots, one veteran reportedly already knows his fate.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, veteran utility man J.D. Davis is "not expected to make the Angels roster."
Davis, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels two months ago, will either have to start the season in the minor leagues with the Halos or look for a major league opportunity elsewhere.
The 31-year-old Davis appeared in 46 games during the 2024 season with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees. He struggled mightily — especially with the Yankees — sporting an OPS of .631 across the full season, and an OPS of just .385 in seven games with New York.
Davis debuted back in 2017 with the Houston Astros. Davis has also played for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants across his eight-year career.
Davis is a career .257 hitter with 72 home runs, 221 runs batted in, and an OPS of .764. He's mainly played third base at the MLB level, but also has experience at first base and in left field.
Davis put together a solid performance this spring, hitting .273 with one home run, four RBIs, and an OPS of .779 across 24 games. However, his 20 strikeouts in 49 plate appearances weren't a great sign toward earning an Opening Day roster spot.
The Angels are dealing with injuries to multiple infielders this spring, though, with Luis Rengifo and Yoan Moncada. Thus, starting the season with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate as depth isn't exactly the worst path toward playing in MLB sooner rather than later this season.
