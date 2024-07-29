Angels 'Open' to Trading More of Their Best Players at Deadline: Report
The Angels traded Carlos Estévez to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in exchange for two minor league pitchers. George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri might be the most significant prospects they receive before 3 p.m. PT Tuesday, when the MLB Trade Deadline takes effect. But the pair probably won't be the last.
That's because the Angels have been listening on four other players, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, as the deadline draws near.
Rosenthal notes that right-handed reliever Luis Garcia is one of the five. Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported the Angels already have a trade partner lined up on Garcia, and "it’s just a matter of when they want to close the deal and make the announcement."
The other three, per Rosenthal?
• Left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson: The Angels' lone All-Star this year, Anderson is 8-9 with a 2.96 ERA, ninth in the American League.
• Infielder Luis Rengifo: Rengifo has improved his batting average for the fourth straight season, to .300. He also has 23 stolen bases and six home runs while seeing time at four different positions and DH.
• Outfielder Taylor Ward: After getting off to a hot start (.817 OPS, 10 home runs through 47 games), Ward has slashed .175/.296/.314 in 56 games since. The Pirates reportedly still have interest.
As Rosenthal notes, "all three players are under club control beyond this season and will remain attractive alternatives this winter for teams reluctant to pay high free-agent prices."
The Angels might simply choose to wait until after the season to explore trades for Anderson, Rengifo and Ward if they don't get an offer to their liking. For now, all are on the trade block with less than 24 hours remaining until they learn their fate.