Angels Outfielder Knows His Time in Baseball May Be Coming to a Close
In previous years with his team eliminated from postseason contention and a sprained thumb, Kevin Pillar typically wouldn't play in these last few games.
However, this season is unlike the others.
Pillar has mentioned it could be his last before retiring but injuries to the young prospects have forced him back into the lineup.
Center fielder Jordyn Adams was pulled from the lineup right before Friday’s game due to some knee soreness and Pillar started in his place. Pillar was originally set to come off the bench, as the Angels activated him earlier that day, but plans quickly changed, and he found himself starting instead. He made the most of the opportunity, hitting a home run in Friday's tight loss and pulling off a sliding catch to close out an inning.
Earlier in the game, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had robbed Pillar of a potential line-drive double with an impressive leaping catch.
“I don’t have the luxury of time,” Pillar said. “With what we went through the last few days (including a nagging hand bruise for outfielder Mickey Moniak) and having a thin bench, I just felt it was the right decision. I’ve played with worse. I’ve played at less than 100 percent, and I just felt it was important for me to get back on the field as soon as possible, and be available.”
Pillar's contract expires at the end of the season and he is unsure of what next year looks like.
“If I knew there was a guarantee of what’s coming down the pipeline for next year, it would benefit me to make sure I was 100 percent healthy … to go out there,” Pillar said. “But I don’t have that guarantee. I don’t know what the future holds. I’ve always had the mindset that if I’m anywhere [close to] capable of doing it, I’d rather go out there, play, and fail … than not play at all.”
Heading into Saturday, Pillar is batting .242 with a .702 OPS. His solid defense and leadership in the clubhouse continue to make him a key player. While his future beyond this season is still unclear, there’s a chance he could get another shot in 2025 if he chooses to keep playing. For now, though, he's fully focused on taking advantage of the moment.
“That’s Kevin,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Pillar’s return. “That’s why he’s a pro. He goes out there and he leaves everything he has on the field.”
“For us, it’s good to get more experience in that lineup,” Washington added. “Maybe we can turn things around going to the finish line.”