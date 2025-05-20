Angels Outfielder Named 'Hot Commodity' as Trade Deadline Approaches
Sitting at the bottom of the American League West, it seems the Los Angeles Angels’ postseason drought will continue.
Therefore, the Angels should likely look to build a future contending team at the trade deadline. As the 2025 trade deadline approaches on July 31, the Halos must decide which players to part with to help them in the future.
If the Angels are open to trading left fielder Taylor Ward, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly said the 31-year-old will be a “hot commodity”.
Ward is under team control through the 2026 season, which means MLB teams could keep him on their roster for more than the second half this season.
Additionally, Ward’s 13 home runs this season ranks third in the American League, while his 27 RBIs ranks 15th. Ward’s home runs and RBIs lead the Angels, while his 23 runs and 35 hits rank second and third on the team, respectively.
His power hitting compensates for his .198 batting average. Although Ward’s slash-line suggests a struggle at the plate, the right-handed hitter has shown improvement in recent games.
Across his last 15 games, Ward slashed .237/.292/.644 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs. One of those homers was a game-winning grand slam against the San Diego Padres on May 13.
Ward also hit two home runs to help the Angels sweep the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a three-game series over the weekend.
While the Halos would love to keep Ward, he will be a good trade option. The 2015 first-round draft pick agreed to a one-year, $7.825 million deal with Los Angeles to avoid arbitration in January this offseason.
The Angels have gained some momentum, winning their last four games. But ultimately the Halos need some more reinforcements to overcome their franchise-record 99 losses last season.
Los Angeles has a young roster, especially in the pitching staff. Last season, the Angels traded three right-handed pitchers and acquired four pitchers, a shortstop, and a first baseman.
Trading Ward would give the Angels a chance to acquire some minor league talent to help rebuild the struggling franchise.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.