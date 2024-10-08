Angels Owner Arte Moreno Wants to Make Playoffs in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off the most disappointing season in their franchise's history. They finished 2024 with a dismal 63-99 record—the most losses the team has ever recorded in a single season.
While the season was a disaster from the start, Angels owner Arte Moreno is already looking ahead with optimism, aiming for a turnaround as early as 2025.
In an exclusive phone interview with the Southern California News Group on Saturday, Moreno expressed his desire to see the Angels back in the playoffs. He initially projected 2025 or 2026 but ultimately committed to the 2025 target.
"We have a plan to try to add players that are going to help us compete," Moreno said. "Perry's marching orders are we need to build a team that can compete for a playoff spot. When you get to playoffs, anything can happen."
Moreno added that this is not a long-term plan.
"In 2025," he said.
"That's our goal," Moreno said. "We're looking at' 25-'26, because of the young people coming, but our goal is to be in the playoffs in '25."
Moreno also addressed the potential of selling the team, and he said he has no plans to do it, but wouldn't count that out if the price is right.
"I can't tell you about the future," Moreno said. "If someone makes some stupid, crazy offer, I've got to do what's best for the family. I do the best I can to run it as a business."
The 99-loss season surpassed the previous franchise low of 95 losses set by the 1980 California Angels. Despite the struggles, Moreno believes the team has young talent that could make an impact, pointing to players like first-round pick Christian Moore, right-hander Caden Dana — who made his debut this season — and outfielder Nelson Rada, who showed promise in Double-A at just 19 years old.
Though the Angels' farm system isn't considered one of the league's strongest, they do have prospects who could contribute sooner rather than later.
Moreno hinted at the possibility of bringing players up earlier than expected, as they did with Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe. However, competing for one of the six playoff spots in a tough American League will be a significant challenge.
While injuries and Shohei Ohtani's first season away from the team made 2024 a rough year, the Angels are hopeful that a fresh start in 2025 could turn things around. Time will tell if Moreno's playoff ambitions come to fruition.