Angels vs. Cubs Prediction And How to Watch The Games

An early trip to the Windy City brings the Angels to Wrigley Field for a three game set against the Cubs. Here's a breakdown of how to watch the gems, who will be on the hill, and some interesting match ups in this series.

How to Watch the Angels vs. Cubs:

Monday: 4:30 PM, FanDuel Sports Network West, Angels.TV



Tuesday: 4:30 PM, FanDuel Sports Network West, Angels.TV





Wednesday: 11:00 AM, FanDuel Sports Network West, Angels.TV





Expected Pitching Matchups:

Monday: Ryan Johnson (LAA) vs. Edward Cabrera (CHC)

Tuesday: Jose Soriano (LAA) vs. Jameson Taillon (CHC)





Wednesday: Yusei Kikuchi (LAA) vs. Matthew Boyd (CHC)

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Predictions for the Series:

In the first game, the Cubs have a decided edge in starting pitching with Edward Cabrera on the hill. The righty pitched 1372 innings in 2025 with an ERA+ of 125, meaning he was 25% better than league average. In his career the 27 year old righty has demonstrated great potential but has had trouble staying healthy. The Cubs traded for him this off season in hopes he can continue last year's production.

The Angels counter with Ryan Johnson, who brings some intrigue to the rotation but has yet to show he belongs at the Major League level. He'll get to face a tough Cubs lineup that includes Alex Bregman, Pete Crow Armstrong, and the clutch Nico Hoerner.

Game two is an interesting match up and I think the Angels have the edge in starting pitching but not by much. Jose Soriano was dominant on Opening Day against the Astros and appears to be establishing himself as a frontline starter. Jameson Taillon has proven to be both quality and durable for the Cubs and is coming off a very nice 3.68 ERA in 129.2 innings last year.

In the finale, Yusei Kikuchi and Matthew Boyd is a fascinating match up between solid elder statesmen. Last season Kikuchi was the clear leader of the Angels staff while Boyd was an All Star.

The Cubs sport one of the best defenses in the league while the Angels are one of the worst. Plus the bullpen advantage probably goes to the Cubs. Baseball is a funny game, anything can happen, but it looks like this series could very well be tied heading into Wednesday with the final game deciding who takes it.

Weather is a particular concern here. Not sure why the schedulers put this series in Chicago so early in the season but there is rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday and winds near 20 MPH each day.