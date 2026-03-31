DYK: The Angels Called Wrigley Field Home Before the Cubs?

There are fewer immediate mental links in baseball than the Cubs and Wrigley Field, but what if I told you the Angels home ballpark was Wrigley Field before the Cubs? It is completely true, albeit with a major caveat.

First let's look at baseball in the 1920s and a chewing gum magnate who helped shape the game as we know it.

William Wrigley Jr.'s legacy extends far beyond Chicago.

In 1921 purchased a minority stake in the Cubs and by 1921 he had a controlling share of the club. At that point in history he was known for his eponymous chewing gum. His chewing gum business grew almost by accident as he began giving the gum away as a promotion for customers buying his baking soda then realized the gum was the more popular product. In a fun twist, baseball cards were invented to help sell other brands of gum but later became the more popular product.

Prior to buying into the Cubs, Wrigley bought controlling interest in the Santa Catalina Island Company and owned Catalina Island. He developed the island with utilities and a baseball facility where he would take his Cubs to train over the years. Being on a island presented one problem, though. There were no other teams to play or practice against.

Ultimately, Wrigley had his Cubs stop in Phoenix on their way back to Chicago to play preseason exhibition games against other Major League teams and the Cactus League was eventually born.

However, the piece of importance to this thread if that Wrigley also invested in land in both Long Beach and Los Angeles. To this day there is a Wrigley District in Long Beach.

Willam Wrigley Jr.'s "Million Dollar Palace" in Los Angels: Wrigely Field.

Credit: Wikipedia | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wrigley_Field_(Los_Angeles)#:~:text=Wrigley%20Field%20was%20a%20ballpark,It%20was%20the%20home%20park

Completed in 1925, the beautiful ballpark in South Los Angeles was immediately named Wrigley Field. Prior to the invention of the jet plane there was a thriving league on the West Coast called the Pacific Coast League and the Los Angeles Angels were a preeminent team. They moved into the new digs in 1925.

The Angels called a Wrigley Field home in 1925, just not THE Wrigley Field.

Cub's Park Chicago

In 1925 the Chicago Cub's played their home games in Cub's Park. It is the same stadium baseball fans know and love today, but it was not yet named Wrigley Field. That name change would occur before the 1926 season.

So, with a bit of a wink, it is accurate to say the Angels called Wrigley Field home before the Cubs did.