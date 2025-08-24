Angels Pitcher Has Concerning Response When Asked About Injury
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Victor Mederos had a rough outing against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, and revealed he "felt something" during the game.
“Just some fatigue," Mederos said when asked if something was wrong physically. "We don’t know what it is. Taking it day by day.”
Mederos lasted four innings in Saturday's loss, allowing six runs on four hits, striking out four batters. He retired eight of the first nine batters he faced, however, a Kyle Tucker two-run home run in the third inning and a Reese McGuire grand slam in the fourth inning took the Halos out of the game early.
The right-hander entered the rotation Aug. 12, when the Angels scratched Tyler Anderson from his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed three runs in four innings pitched as the Halos won.
More news: Angels Urged to Sign Rising Star to Long-Term Contract Extension
After that performance, Mederos took over Jack Kochanowicz's spot in the rotation, as Kochanowicz had been sent down to Triple-A just a day prior.
Mederos had another three-run outing in his second start this season against the Cincinnati Reds, receiving a loss for a five-inning performance against the Reds on Monday.
His start on Sunday ballooned his ERA to 7.41 on the season through five appearances, and he has fewer innings pitched than he does hits allowed.
Mederos had featured for the Halos briefly in each of the previous two seasons, pitching three innings in 2023 and 5.1 innings in 2024.
He made three relief appearances in 2023, striking out three batters and allowing three runs to cross. In 2024 he had an 11.81 ERA through 5.1 innings pitched, making four appearances in the back half of the season.
More news: Angels Place Pitcher on Restricted List in Surprise Move: Here's Why
First baseman Nolan Schanuel also suffered an injury in Saturday's game after diving for a ball, and left the field in the sixth inning. He is set to undergo tests Sunday.
With their loss to the Cubs Saturday, the Angels have now lost each of their last three series since sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. They have slipped down the AL Wild Card standings, and now just two games separate them from the Athletics in the division.
Their final chance to salvage something from their series against the Cubs comes on Sunday at 1:07 p.m. PT.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.