Angels Pitcher Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate
Los Angeles Angels top pitching prospect Caden Dana was optioned to minor league camp last week, but he's still considered to be a candidate for Rookie of the Year.
ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel explains why Dana, along with a few other young players, have a shot at winning the accolade.
"None of these players are currently projected to break camp on a big league roster, but they all have a chance to be up soon as there's an injury or very slow start -- and if they're called up, they have a shot at Rookie of the Year," McDaniel writes. "More importantly, they're all top-100 talents that have proven themselves in the upper minors -- Smith was drafted this past year but has dominated since he signed, including this spring -- and their teams seem intent on building around them."
There was speculation the 21-year-old had a chance to slot into the Angels starting rotation; however, it appears the competition is between Reid Detmers and Jack Kochanowicz this spring.
Dana made his Major League debut with the Angels in September against the Seattle Mariners. The right-hander made three starts for the Angels in 2024, producing a 9.58 ERA across 10.1 innings pitched.
Dana's struggles were a blow to his confidence, especially after he went 12-12 with a 3.01 ERA in 41 minor league starts over three seasons.
In Cactus League, Dana once again found himself struggling as he came out of the bullpen. However, he attributed his struggles to his time in relief.
“I know I’m a starter,” said Dana, via The Orange County's Jeff Fletcher.
“I mean, I’m not going to be coming out of the ’pen too often. But for the time being, just kind of adjust to it mentally and physically. It’s definitely a different world coming out of the ’pen. I’ve experienced that now and I still believe in myself.”
Nevertheless, Dana has shown enough promise to earn a vote of confidence from McDaniel.
