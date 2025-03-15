Luis Rengifo Reveals His Opening Day Status For Angels
Los Angeles Angels utility man Luis Rengifo was in jeopardy of missing Opening Day because of a hamstring injury. Concern for Rengifo's status grew when he was scratched from the lineup twice in one week due to hamstring tightness.
More news: Angels Starting Pitcher Expected to Have Massive Breakout in 2025
However, the utility man himself set the record straight about whether he would be in the Opening Day lineup.
"I feel good,” Rengifo said. “I was just excited to be back on the field. I’m going to be ready. I just need to see more pitching before that day.”
Manager Ron Washington also voiced something similar when he said Rengifo has enough time to recover, pending no setbacks.
By Wednesday, the Angels will start to use their potential Opening Day lineup so Rengifo should be penciled in. Rengifo played against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, in place of third baseman Yoan Moncada who was sidelined by thumb soreness. It marked Rengifo's second game back after dealing with hamstring tightness.
Rengifo's last two seasons have been cut short because of injury, but he expressed a desire to be in the lineup everyday of the 2025 season.
“For me, last year is in the past and this year is a different year and I have my goals,” Rengifo said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I want to be healthy every day throughout the season. And I just want to be in the lineup every day.”
Health will play a huge role for the Angels this season. After winning just 63 games last season, it's imperative that a majority of the team stays healthy.
Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols believes the Angels being hampered by injuries has prevented the team from making a deep playoff run.
“I think they put a winning product (on the field) every year,” Pujols said. “I think the problem is injuries. When you’ve got the guys that you’re counting on getting hurt, it’s hard to replace those guys. The biggest things is that, I think if the organization is able to keep guys healthy, guys being on the field and produce, I think we have a pretty good chance to win a championship.”
More news: Angels' $33 Million Pitcher Could Return From Injury Sooner Than Expected
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.