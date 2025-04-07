Angels Pitcher Provides Huge Update on Injury After Exiting Game vs Guardians
Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn was one of three players that were injured in the team's home opener. Zeferjahn exited the 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Guardians last Friday with hamstring tightness.
More news: Angels Make Roster Move Ahead of Series vs Rays
The right-hander provided an update on the injury, saying he didn't think it was too serious.
“We’re gonna work on it,” Zeferjahn said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “I think it was just a little cramp, tightness thing.”
Yoan Moncada and Luis Rengifo also left the home opener with injuries. However, manager Ron Washington said the trio of injured players should not spend any time on the injured list.
Zeferjahn made an Opening Day roster for the first time in his career with the Angels, and proceeded to earn the first save of his Major League career last week. In Sunday's 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander recorded his first MLB win.
Zeferjahn replaced two-time All-Star Tyler Anderson in the top of the sixth. After allowing a leadoff single to Lane Thomas, the right-hander retired the next three batters to end the inning.
The former third-round pick reached the big leagues after he discovered how effective his other pitches could be after previously focusing on his 101-mph fastball.
“I was trying to throw 101, and it was leading to walks,” Zeferjahn said. “Hitters are geared up for 100 now. That’s the normal now. Once I learned that I don’t have to throw 101 to show off, or that it’s the only way I’m going to get (to the majors), I’m going to get outs with what I’m best at.
“That’s being in the zone with my cutter and sweeper. Then I have the fastball in my back pocket. That’s the learning and understanding that helped me.”
This spring, Zeferjahn secured his role in the Angels bullpen and is poised for a strong performance in 2025.
More news: Former Angels All-Star Pitcher Wants to Be With Halos in Some Capacity This Year
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.