Angels Pitcher Receives All-Star Honor, While Jo Adell, Zach Neto Get Snubbed
Left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will be the sole Los Angeles Angel traveling to Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
Outfielder Jo Adell and shortstop Zach Neto have both had impressive 2025 seasons so far, however, they will not be featured in this year's Midsummer Classic.
This will be Kikuchi's second All-Star Game, as he made the cut with the Seattle Mariners in 2021, where he was also the sole recipient of All-Star honors on his team. He did not appear for the AL All-Stars during the game.
The southpaw has a rotation-best 2.81 ERA this season, and leads the team with 106 strikeouts and a 3.1 WAR. Kikuchi is having a career year with the Halos, and would have his best season ERA and ERA+ if he continues to produce at this level for the remainder of the year.
Three shortstops made the American League team over Neto, two of whom play in the AL West. The Athletics' Jacob Wilson and the Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena, as well as 2024's AL MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr., were all selected over the Angels' young star. The outfielders to make it in ahead of Adell are Aaron Judge, Riley Greene, Javier Baez, Byron Buxton, Steven Kwan and Julio Rodriguez.
Adell had a slow start to the season but has produced monstrous numbers since the beginning of June, crushing 12 homers and plating 28 runs during that timeframe. Despite his slow start to the season, he has a wRC+ of 132, which places fifth among AL outfielders.
Neto has the second most home runs among AL shortstops behind Trevor Story, though he doesn't stack up well against the multitude of talented shortstops in the AL in other categories, placing outside of the top five in areas such as average, OPS and wRC+.
More news: Angels' Future Hall of Famer Not Happy With How He's Sometimes Used
This will be the second consecutive year the Angels have just one representative at the All-Star Game, as Tyler Anderson served as the lone Angels representative in 2024.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.