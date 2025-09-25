Angels Pitcher Shuts Down Report That He's Retiring
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks denied reports of his retirement, saying he hasn't yet decided on the matter.
Hendricks also made a jab at reports saying he was to retire at the end of the season.
“I appreciate you giving me the respect of asking me," he said.
“I wasn’t even asked about it in the article that I saw,” he added.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the veteran right-hander had informed his friends he expects to retire a the end of the season on Sunday.
"Angels starter Kyle Hendricks, who helped lead the Chicago Cubs to the 2016 World Series championship, has informed friends that he expects to retire after the season," Nightengale wrote.
Hendricks held the same position when asked about his retirement by Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
“It takes a lot of hard work,” Hendricks said. “How my game plays at this level takes everything out of me. So I really have to focus on the day in and day out. That’s where I try and keep myself. I’ve still got one more (start) in the season. I’ll try and finish out as strong as I can. At the end of the season, I’ll always sit down and just see how I feel, talk to the family, see where everybody’s at.”
The Angels signed Hendricks to a one-year, $2.5 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, and he has pitched just below league average all season. The 12-year veteran has made 30 starts for the Halos, posting a 4.79 ERA through 159.2 innings pitched.
Hendricks spent the previous 11 seasons of his MLB career with the Chicago Cubs, with whom he had several great seasons. He played a major role in their 2016 World Series charge, placing third in Cy Young voting that season and posting a 2.13 ERA through 190 innings.
The right-hander still has one more start to make before he decides whether or not to call it a career, which will come against the Houston Astros in the Halos' final series of the season. He will likely start the series opener on Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
