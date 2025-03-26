Former MLB Players Slam Angels New Clubhouse Rules
The Los Angeles Angels have instituted a new rule in the clubhouse: No phones allowed.
In such a technology-driven world, this has unsurprisingly been met with opposition. Specifically, former All-Star catcher A.J. Pierzynski and MLB veteran (and briefly former Halos outfielder) Cameron Maybin spoke out on this new rule on the Foul Territory Show.
"I'm a grown man. I should be able to do what I want," said Pierzynski. "You build chemistry by on-the-field and off-the-field stuff, by going to dinner. You don't build chemistry by sitting there talking because guys aren't in their locker a lot. I mean I get when you're in your locker but how much are guys really in their locker?
"In your locker is your own time, your locker is your own space. So I think it would have been cool, you know, he said only in your locker, but I think it'd be cool if you had it where there was [a] no cell phone policy outside your locker."
The two-time All-Star wasn't too keen on the rule and expressed ways the policy could have been improved while still allowing phone time, but Maybin agreed with his potential tweaks.
"You gotta respect Wash, you gotta respect his wishes, his time around the game," said Maybin. "But I do agree with A.J., I think it would make more sense to be where, 'Hey, you can have it at your locker, walking around the clubhouse like let's talk let's be around each other a little bit more.' I think that would have made a little bit more sense."
As for the current players on the roster, the two veterans could not be more wrong.
The former players are entitled to their thoughts and opinions on the rule, but current Angels like Zach Neto, Tyler Anderson, and one of the enforcers of this rule in Mike Trout seem to love the new clubhouse.
Neto said that "it’s actually brought the team way closer. Everybody is talking to each other and having conversation. I think it’s pretty special.”
“It keeps guys out moving, instead of just sitting there doing nothing,” Anderson said. “I feel like doing nothing is a big deterrent to success."
"It's been good," said Trout, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. "The guys are interacting more. I think the biggest thing we're working on this year, just building that family chemistry, getting everybody on board."
