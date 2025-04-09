Angels Manager Has No Plans to Move Red-Hot Young Hitter Up in Lineup
The Los Angeles Angels are witnessing things never before seen in franchise history during this already very special start to the season.
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit a home run in four straight games before going 1-for-1 as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday's game. No other Angels backstop had ever completed that feat.
More news: Kyren Paris Shouts Out Angels Fans Calling For Him to Get More Playing Time
Due to this recent home run-hitting bonanza, manager Ron Washington was asked about the prospect of moving O'Hoppe up in the lineup.
The 25-year-old is undeniably efficient in his hitting lately, but recently has been batting fifth and even stashed as far as No. 7 in the lineup.
“He’s cleaning up where he is right now,” Washington said. “You see these guys when they’re young and inexperienced and they show you stuff. You gotta ride the wave first. In time they will tell you where they belong, but that’s transactional when you see someone do something and then you want to move him and put him in a spot and the kid has never done it before. So I’m gonna ride where he is and maybe later on in the season if that’s where he needs to be, he will be there. But right now he’s great where he’s hitting.”
Washington knows the game of baseball as well as any manger in the league, and knows how detrimental trying to force a move like this upon a young player can be. Letting O'Hoppe show more consistency versus capitalizing off an exciting week should prove better for both sides in the long run.
O'Hoppe seems to agree with the skipper.
More news: Angels Fans Will Love Mike Trout's Latest Quote About Returning to Old Form
“I’m grateful just be in the lineup, period,” O’Hoppe said. “I felt that way in my debut, and I even feel that way now. So Wash knows best. It’s his job to put the lineup together, and I’m never going to combat that.”
The young catcher has star power, but like many around the league, he also knows what it's like to struggle. O'Hoppe ended his 2024 campaign in a massive slump, batting .168 in the last two months of the season.
“This year is different than last year,” O'Hoppe said. “Now I appreciate (days off) a little more, and I am a little more intentful with it, making sure that my body feels good, and getting everything I need to in. It’s a great opportunity to watch [d’Arnaud] and watch Kyle [Hendricks] pitch. And I learn a lot those days, so I look forward to it more than in the past.”
More news: Angels Make Change to Lineup Involving Mike Trout
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.