Angels Place Reid Detmers on Injured List With Elbow Injury
Reid Detmers was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Angels with inflammation in his left elbow. The pitcher was scheduled to undergo an MRI exam Thursday, inviting speculation that he might need surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament — a procedure that typically requires a year or more of rehabilitation.
Although the cause of Detmers' inflammation is not yet known, for now it appears likely he's thrown his final pitch of 2025. The Angels, who are all but mathematically eliminated from the postseason, end their season on Sept. 28. Detmers is eligible to be activated Sept. 26.
Chase Silseth was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake to take Detmers' place on the active roster.
Detmers, 26, had made 61 appearances out of the Angels' bullpen in his first full MLB season as a reliever. He was 5-3 with a 3.96 ERA when he was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
After the game, Detmers told reporters in Anaheim (via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com) that "he couldn’t generate much power behind his pitches, but he believes it’s not an injury to his ulnar collateral ligament that would require Tommy John surgery."
Detmers threw only 14 pitches to three batters, recording two outs before giving up a double to the Twins' James Outman. His four-seam fastball, which is averaging 95.8 mph this season, sat 92-94. His slider, normally an 88.3-mph pitch on average, topped out at 87.9 and sat 83.9 in the inning.
“It’s not in the inside of the elbow, it’s more on the outer half,” Detmers said, via Bollinger. “But we don’t know anything yet, obviously. We’ll get an MRI tomorrow and see what’s going on.”
“I wouldn’t say I’m too concerned,” Detmers added, via Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “Obviously, there’s a little little bit of ‘What’s going on?’ But nothing hurts. I’m not in pain or anything so I guess we’ll see.”
Detmers has been a rare bright spot in the Angels' bullpen this year, striking out 80 batters across 63.2 innings while recording three saves.
As the Angels assess their options for 2026, any injury to Detmers would complicate the question of whether he will slot in as a reliever, or attempt to rejoin the starting rotation. He went 16-28 with a 4.90 ERA in 75 starts from 2021-24, but threw a no-hitter as a 21-year-old rookie — a flash of the potential he's failed to fulfill since.
Silseth, a 25-year-old righty, has allowed six hits, five walks, and one run in four innings out of the Angels' bullpen this season.
