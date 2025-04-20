Angels Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a 10-9 start to the 2025 season, but recently fell in MLB power rankings after losing four in a row following an 8-4 start.
The Halos started as a surprise team to those around the league simply basing their expectations for the Angels on last season's 99-loss total, but the recent slump sent them down the ranks of the professional baseball world.
Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras dropped the Angels down to No. 15 during his current MLB power rankings. After starting the season without losing a series, the Angels did not find the same success in Texas.
L.A. lost the series to the Houston Astros and followed it up with an abysmal showing against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. The Halos were not only swept, but could only muster four runs in that series.
After Camras previously ranked the Angels at the No. 11 spot, the Angels have showed more than enough reasons to return to a more pleasing ranking after Friday night's victory.
Not only did the Angels beat the San Francisco Giants, a team tied for the third-most wins in MLB, but they started this series with the return of shortstop Zach Neto.
Neto was last season's WAR, RBIs, and stolen bases leader and has been out since Sept. 2024 while recovering from shoulder surgery. He showed that he was the spark the offense needed as he hit an RBI double in his first at-bat of 2025.
The shortstop spoke after the game about what it meant to him to be back with his squad.
“It's awesome,” Neto said. “It's probably the closest thing to my debut, getting that call. Just coming here, kind of where it all started again. So I'm excited to be back and get to work and be with the guys again.”
Neto's passion and elevated play can prove to be major reasons why the Angels get back to the contending conversation this season, and will hopefully ensure less falling in future power rankings.
