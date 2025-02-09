Angels Predicted to Sign $15.7 Million 9-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Free Agent Move
The Los Angeles Angels have had a strange offseason.
It started out with a deal that came hours after the final pitch was thrown in the World Series as the Halos acquired veteran outfielder Jorge Soler.
The month of November came with even more veteran signings like right-hander Kyle Hendricks, infielder Scott Kingery, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielder Kevin Newman, and various minor league signings.
The big fish of the offseason came in the left arm of Yusei Kikuchi, inking a three-year, $63 million deal.
At Kikuchi's introductory press conference, general manager Perry Minasian made a statement that proved to only be half-true.
“We’ve been pretty aggressive. We’re going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said. “I wouldn’t say anything’s off-limits.”
The first part could not be more true as L.A. was certainly aggressive in forming a roster to build upon an abysmal 63-win year. The second sentence in his quote proved to be untrue as the Angels have yet to sign another big name free agent.
The current lineup is fine at best with core pieces set to return from injury in 2025 and L.A. still has an average pitching rotation as things stand. The Halos have been linked to a nine-time All-Star reliever, which would help address one of the team's biggest needs: the bullpen.
Craig Kimbrel is who the Athletic's Chad Jennings predicted Los Angeles to sign before Spring Training begins.
An All-Star most recently in 2023, Kimbrel made 23 saves last year before being released by the Baltimore Orioles. Kimbrel has too good a resume to not be on an MLB Opening Day roster.
As a member of the Angels, Kimbrel would be a veteran force among a young bullpen and could be a low-risk, high-reward option for Minasian.
Although his ERA was a little higher than usual at 5.33, Kimbrel struck out 73 batters to 31 walks across 52.1 innings pitched.
The 36-year-old right-hander is a former Rookie of the Year, 2018 World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, and can be a major asset for the Halos come 2025.
