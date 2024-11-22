Angels Prediction Has Halos Landing Free Agent Starting Pitcher on Team-Friendly Deal
The Los Angeles Angels have been the busiest team this offseason loading up on free agents to try and bolster their roster in all aspects after having a dismal 2024.
Taking a shot on a veteran arm with something to prove doesn't seem out of the norm for a team like the Angels and that's where Matthew Boyd of the Cleveland Guardians comes in. According to Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report, the starter could land a two-year, $20 million deal with the Halos this offseason.
"Boyd was one of the guys the Guardians called on to fill in for Bieber, and he did so better than even they might have expected. He allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts, followed by 11 innings of one-run ball in the playoffs," Rymer wrote.
"The lefty hasn't topped 100 innings since 2019, so expectations must be checked in that regard. But if nothing else, he offers a slider that drew a 44.9 percent whiff rate in 2024."
Boyd underwent Tommy John surgery on June 27, 2023, and his journey back to the mound was swift. By June 29, 2024 — almost exactly a year later — he signed with the Cleveland Guardians, ready to start the next chapter of his career.
The Guardians understood Boyd would need time to rebuild his arm strength after the surgery. They eased him back into action with five minor league games, where he pitched 21.1 innings to get back into form. Just over 14 months post-surgery, Boyd made his return to the majors on Aug. 13, 2024, completing a remarkable comeback.
Not everyone agrees with Rymer. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand compiled a list of free agents who would benefit most from staying with their current teams, and he’s advocating for starting pitcher Matthew Boyd to re-sign with the Guardians for the 2025 season.
"Boyd hasn’t thrown a full season’s worth of innings since 2019, when he had 185 1/3 for the Tigers. The 33-year-old returned from Tommy John surgery in August and pitched very well for the Guardians, posting a 2.72 ERA in eight starts," wrote Feinsand.
In eight regular-season starts, he impressed with a 2-2 record and a stellar 2.72 ERA. When the playoffs rolled around, Boyd elevated his game even further. Over 11.2 postseason innings, he allowed just one earned run and struck out 14 batters.