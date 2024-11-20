Angels Make Trade With NL Central Squad as Busy Offseason Continues
The Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Wednesday, sending catcher Matt Thaiss to the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.
The Angels surprisingly designated Thaiss for assignment last week, but now will be getting something back for him from Chicago.
Thaiss was designated for assignment after the Angels announced the signing of veteran infielder Kevin Newman. Thaiss' role became cloudier once the Angels signed veteran All-Star catcher Travis d'Arnaud to be Logan O'Hoppe's backup.
The Angels could have carried three catchers, or had Thaiss play another position. Most logically, though, they could have looked to trade Thaiss to a team in need of a backup catcher.
“We'll see what happens,” general manager Perry Minasian said before DFA'ing Thaiss. “He’s still on the roster. There's been teams that have carried three [catchers] before, so I wouldn't rule anything out. Does he fit on our bench? Those are things we'll talk about.”
When it was all said and done, the Angels DFA'd him, meaning they still had a week to find a trading partner. However, after the DFA, they weren't able to get anything more than cash.
Thaiss will now join a Cubs team that needed the depth at catcher with Miguel Amaya the only other backstop on the 40-man roster. Thaiss will presumably be Amaya's backup for the 2025 season.
Thaiss was drafted by the Angels in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Angels in 2019, and appeared in 245 games over the last six seasons.
In 57 games last year, Thaiss hit .204 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, and an OPS of .622. Over his career, he's a .208 hitter with 22 home runs, 79 RBIs, and an OPS of .655.