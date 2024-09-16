Angels Promote Former Rule 5 Pick After Only 14 Triple-A Games
The Los Angeles Angels selected Double-A outfielder Gustavo Campero's contract and the 26-year-old from Colombia made his major league debut Sunday.
In 93 games this season, Campero posted a .279 average with 14 home runs, 45 runs batted in, and 29 stolen bases. He ranks third in Trash Pandas' single-season history for stolen bases and is tied for second with four triples. Campero also set a team record with 20 hit-by-pitches in a single season.
The Lorica native previously appeared in eight games for the Trash Pandas between 2022 and 2023.
In July 2024, Campero earned Southern League Player of the Month honors. He was promoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 16, where he has played 14 games, hitting .280 with two RBIs and four stolen bases.
Campero became the 36th former Trash Pandas player to reach the majors and the eighth to do so in 2024.
Most of the attention on the Trash Pandas since the draft has been on Christian Moore, however, Campero has been making a lot of noise.
Campero was named Southern League Player of the Month for July, and it's easy to see why. In just 78 at-bats, he hit four home runs, drove in 13 runs, and recorded eight doubles along with two triples.
And to top it off, he hit .333 for the month, racking up 26 hits and 11 walks — numbers impressive enough to catch the attention of even the most experienced players.
Campero isn't just an average player. He's a versatile athlete demonstrating that he's capable of excelling beyond his role as a catcher.
“I’m an athlete, I can run and jump, but catcher is only one position,”Campero said. “I talked with the organization about giving me the opportunity to play another position, and they asked what I can do. I said I can catch a fly ball and run the outfield.”
And that's exactly what he's been showing. This season, Campero has been a steady presence in the outfield, handling both left and right field with a level of enthusiasm that makes it look effortless.
Before his success at Rocket City, Campero distinguished himself with High-A Tri-City, where he batted .337 with 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. His path to Double-A was challenging, but Campero attributes his achievements to one crucial factor: preparation.
“Preparation is the main thing for me,” he said. “Every day, every season, I’m just trying to be ready, turn a fresh page, and be ready to go.”
Campero came off the bench in the Angels' 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday and collected the first two at-bats of his major league career. Although he went 0-for-2, his groundout in the ninth inning scored Logan O'Hoppe and gave Campero his first major league RBI.