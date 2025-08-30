Angels Re-Sign Former Phillies, Dodgers Veteran Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels re-signed right-handed pitcher Connor Brogdon to a minor league contract on Thursday.
He has already spent the entire 2025 season with the Halos after signing a minor league contract with the organization in December. Brogdon earned a spot on the MLB roster in May and has made 37 appearances out of the bullpen for Los Angeles.
This season has been Brogdon’s first season since missing the majority of 2024 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He made four appearances last season, splitting time between the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brogdon logged a 5.30 ERA, 33 strikeouts and four holds across 37.1 innings with the Angels this season. Los Angeles designated him for assignment on Aug. 17 before outrighting him to Triple-A Salt Lake.
In a corresponding move, the Angels called up right-handed pitcher Jose Fermin from Triple-A.
Fermin is still part of the Angels’ active roster, and the rookie has posted a 5.32 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. The reliever made his MLB debut with Los Angeles in late April then landed on the IL with a right elbow impingement before ultimately rejoining the MLB squad in August.
Brogdon had the option to either accept the outright assignment to Triple-A or elect free agency. He opted for free agency and ended up right back with the Halos.
The Angels assigned Brogdon to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he will try to earn a spot back on the organization’s MLB roster. Los Angeles is not on track to make the postseason this year, so Brogdon may not pitch in the big leagues again in 2025.
Brogdon has six seasons of MLB experience, spent with the Phillies, Dodgers and Angels. Philadelphia drafted him in the 10th round in 2017 before calling him up for his MLB debut on Aug. 13, 2020.
He earned a more regular spot in the Phillies’ bullpen during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Brogdon appeared in a career-high 56 games with the Phillies in 2021. Then, he put together his strongest season in 2022 when he logged a career-best 3.27 ERA in 47 games and tied his career-high 50 strikeouts from the season before.
Philadelphia traded him to the Dodgers for left-handed pitcher Benony Robles in April 2024. Brogdon made one appearance with Los Angeles but spent the majority of his stint on the IL during the Dodgers’ World Series run.
