Angels Reach Rare Franchise Milestone With Victory
The Los Angeles Angels rallied behind a two-run double from Kevin Pillar and beat the Oakland Athletics 8-5 on Sunday in what was likely their last game at the Coliseum.
It was also the franchise's 5,000th victory.
“There’s so much that has been going on in this place, I’m going to certainly miss it as a guy that’s been a coach here, as a guy that watched a lot of young players grow here, and now as a guy that came back and managed here,” said Ron Washington, the longtime A’s third base and infield coach now in his first year managing the Angels.
“The crowd is still the same, the people here still love the Oakland A’s and it’s just a sad thing that things are about to change. In life, there are changes.”
Only 16 current MLB franchises had reached the milestone previously, and none joined the AL or NL after 1901. The Angels are the first team of the expansion era (1961-98) to win 5,000 games. The Houston Astros (4,973) are 18th on the list.
An announced crowd of 10,380 was on hand for the Angels’ final scheduled trip to Oakland. Luis García (4-1) pitched the eighth for the win, then Carlos Estévez finished for his 18th save.
Washington was gifted the game ball from the final out. Outfield Jo Adell reminded teammate Kevin Pillar that he might want to keep that one. Pillar, confused at the time, realized why minutes later and spoke to reporters about it after the game.
“In the moment you maybe don’t maybe understand the magnitude of the moment but when I caught the last out Jo was like, ‘That’s a good ball to keep’ and I’m thinking, because I drove in some runs earlier?" Pillar said. "I was thinking maybe as a memory for myself then I was like, ‘Oh, it’s the last time we’re here.’
“Normally in those situations you give the ball to the closer, he earns the ball last out. As I was going through the line I was like you know what, maybe I give this ball to Wash. He was a big part of the fabric of this place and Oakland baseball. For him to leave with that game ball and to win his last game coaching here it will probably mean a lot to him.”