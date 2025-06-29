Angels Recall Jose Fermin, Designate Pitcher For Assignment
The Los Angeles Angels have recalled right-handed pitcher Jose Fermin from Triple-A Salt Lake and in a corresponding move, have designated right-hander Hector Neris for assignment.
Neris has made 21 appearances for the Halos this season after making his way to Anaheim after the Atlanta Braves designated him for assignment at the end of March.
Fermin has just 9.1 innings of MLB experience under his belt, getting a majority of his reps in towards the end of April until mid-May. After making his way back to the minors, and battling elbow complications that included a stint on the injured list, Fermin made a brief appearance during the first week of June, only to return to MiLB.
Across the Arizona Complex League, Double-A, and Triple-A this season, Fermin has a 3.00 ERA across 15 total innings. In this time, he has thrown 28 strikeouts to just four walks.
The 23-year-old kept up the production in his sample size of MLB-play, hurling 15 strikeouts to just five walks in 10 appearances.
As for Neris, the 36-year-old reliever will look to extend his professional baseball career elsewhere after his stint in both Atlanta, and now with the Halos, didn't quite last. His 2025 totals on both clubs consisted of a 7.80 ERA over 15 innings of work.
Neris first appeared in a MLB game back in 2014 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He would spend eight seasons there before making his way to the Houston Astros for two seasons, before bouncing around to different ball clubs.
He split the 2024 season with both the Astros and the Chicago Cubs, and pitched for both the Braves and Angels so far in 2025.
Neris was a part of the 2022 World Series-winning team in Houston, throwing six October innings that totalled just a 1.50 ERA. He threw nine strikeouts, no walks, and allowed two hits and one earned run in that span.
As for Fermin's latest stint in The Show, he will hope that it lasts as long as it can at this point in the season and will look to provide to a Halos bullpen in need.
