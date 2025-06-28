Angels Castoff Who Turned Career Around Suffers Devastating Achilles Injury
The Los Angeles Angels chose to part ways with right-hander pitcher Griffin Canning in order to acquire Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves last offseason.
The Braves non-tendered Canning not long after he was traded, but the New York Mets took a chance on the right-hander signing him to a one-year contract worth $4.25 million.
The Angels drafted Canning with the 47th overall pick in 2017, and he made his Major League debut with the team in 2019. He played five seasons with the Angels — missing 2022 with injury — and produced a career 4.78 ERA in Los Angeles.
In 2024, Canning struggled mightily with the Angels as he finished the season with a 5.19 ERA.
In New York, the right-hander turned his career around as he became a reliable starter for the Mets this season. Canning posted a 3.77 ERA with 70 strikeouts across 16 starts in 2025.
However, Canning's career turnaround came to an untimely end when he ruptured his left Achilles in his last start against the Braves. On Friday, he underwent surgery and the expected timeline of recovery is nine months.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza heaped high praise for Canning and his performance this season, acknowledging the struggles the 29-year-old endured last season with the Angels.
“It sucks because this is a guy that had a hard year last year,” Mendoza said of Canning. “It was tough for him and he put in a lot of work in the offseason and we signed him and he was very open to the information and the feedback and everything we had to offer.
“For him not just to take the information but actually go out there and execute and have the year he was, he was pretty consistent for us and part of the reason we’re in the position we’re in is because of him. You hate to see it but knowing the personality of Griff, he’ll get through this one.”
