Angels' Recently-Retired Outfielder Has Already Found His Next Job
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Cole Tucker retired earlier this month, and has already found his next gig less than a few weeks later.
Tucker hasn't quite left the baseball world as he will join MLB Network Radio as a host for Sirius XM's 2025 lineup. The announcement was made Wednesday.
The 28-year-old will join a number of new hosts for the season, including former Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, and former major league players Stephen Piscotty, Ryon Healy, and AJ Ramos.
"They join an MLB Network Radio roster that features former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players David Aardsma, Kevin Frandsen, Chris Gimenez, Jensen Lewis, Trevor May, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Pérez, Xavier Scruggs, Ryan Spilborghs and Mike Stanton, and former manager Kevin Kennedy," writes The Big Lead's J.P. Hoornstra.
This spring, Tucker was also testing out another potential role as he was at Angels camp as a guest instructor. It appears he is also considering delving into the coaching side of baseball in the future.
Tucker spent six years playing professional baseball, and accrued a little over two years of service time. In January 2024, Tucker signed a minor league contract with the Angels.
Last season, he played 24 Major League games for the team, hitting .180 with three RBIs and an OPS of .563.
Tucker was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He quickly climbed through the minors, earning recognition as one of the top prospects in the Pirates organization. He was ranked as high as MLB Pipeline's No. 5 prospect in 2018 and 2019.
Tucker spent four seasons with the Pirates from 2019 to 2022. His best performance came during his rookie season, where he recorded a .211 batting average with two home runs, 13 RBIs, 15 extra-base hits, and an OPS of .626.
Now, Tucker will start a new chapter as an MLB Network Radio host.
