Angels' Reid Detmers Explains His Strategy for Getting Shohei Ohtani Out
After spending the last three months in Triple-A, Los Angeles Angels left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers returned to the major leagues to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.
When the Angels sent Detmers down, he had a 6.14 ERA. Fortunately he looked very different against the team with the best record in baseball, allowing only two earned runs in six innings, striking out 10. Detmers only gave up three hits.
All three came during a five-pitch stretch against the heavy-hitting top of the Dodgers' order in the third inning, accounting for both runs.
After that, Detmers was lights-out, retiring the last 11 batters he faced and striking out seven. His revamped slider, which he tweaked while in the minors, got whiffs on 42 percent of the Dodgers' swings.
“I’m glad to be back,” Detmers said. “It’s been a long three months. It was all worth it. The first innings my legs were a little shaky. I wasn’t nervous. It’s just a lot of adrenaline. I’m just happy to be back be a part of this club and just help us win some games.”
Manager Ron Washington tipped his cap while speaking to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register after the 6-2, extra-inning loss.
“Outstanding,” Washington said of Detmers. “The best command I’ve seen him have with his fastball. And you know, he was able to use his offspeed pitches in some very good situations. That got them off-balance, especially his changeup.”
When it came to keeping the Dodgers off-balance, Detmers had a specific plan for pitching to his former teammate, Shohei Ohtani.
"Just stay away, really," Detmers said. "Keep changing eye levels, keep changing speeds. I wasn’t trying to do anything crazy, just trying to let him get himself out.”
Ohtani did get himself out finishing the night 1-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored, one walk and one strikeout.
It wasn't just Ohtani who struggled against Angels pitching as eight Dodgers struck out at least once. Teoscar Hernandez, Will Smith, and Tommy Edman each struck out three times.
Once Detmers was pulled after six innings, Washington used Hunter Strickland, Jose Quijada, Ben Joyce, Roansy Contreras, and Brock Burke to finish the night. Contreras was the only pitcher to allow more than one hit. He was the only pitcher for the Angels who didn't record a strikeout.
If Detmers is fighting to stay in the starting rotation for the rest of the season, his performance definitely earned him at least one more opportunity.