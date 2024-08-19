Angels' Reid Detmers Gets Huge Boost Along Big League Comeback Trail
Reid Detmers got a huge confidence boost on Monday and earned the Pacific Coast League's highest honor for a pitcher.
The PCL named the Los Angeles Angels lefty starter the Pitcher of the Week after his gem of a game on Friday when he gave up one run on three hits in eight innings, striking out 11.
Angels manager Ron Washington was asked to give his opinion regarding Detmers' recent start before the team's game on Sunday.
“It was outstanding,” Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Reporters asked Washington to elaborate about what Detmers needs to do in order for him to return to the big leagues.
“He is a big leaguer. It’s just a matter of him finding some consistency," Washington said. "That’s where I’m going to leave it. Detmers is a big leaguer. We are not burying Detmers. You don’t think we want him in our rotation? When that decision is to be made, he will be here. It’s not like he’s waiting in September to get a call-up. We’ve just got to wait and see when the decision is made. I can’t sit here and make that decision. It’s a collaboration.”
Washington remained tight-lipped with who the team will choose to replace José Soriano in the rotation. Detmers would be an intriguing addition, but the Angels seem to be leaning toward Johnny Cueto.
Cueto hasn't pitched in the big leagues this season and has allowed two runs in 12.1 innings in his last two Triple-A starts.
Angels pitching coach Barry Enright spoke to Fletcher in early August saying he believed Detmers was on his way back to the Angels after solid back-to-back starts. That was put on hold when the lefty gave up six in each of his next two starts.
Detmers is considered to be the club's most talented pitcher but between the no-hitter in 2022 and other month-long streaks of dominant pitching, he has looked lost which is what got him demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake in early June.
As of noon on Monday, Detmers has not been recalled which means he will most likely not be able to accrue enough major league service time this season to reach three years. If the Angels don't call him back on Monday, the soonest he could become a free agent would be after the 2028 season. However, if he does get the call then he would become a free agent after the 2027 season.
Detmers can still become arbitration-eligible for 2025 if he accrues another 20 days of service time this season.