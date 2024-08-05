Angels’ Reid Detmers Faces Potential For Lost Year

The door was open for Reid Detmers to get back to the big leagues with a good outing today at AAA.



3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 3 HR. He has a 6.79 ERA at AAA.



The are long-term career consequence for him if he's not back by Aug. 19. https://t.co/i7gPVwI11K