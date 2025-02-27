Angels' Reid Detmers Knows Exactly What He Needs to Fix Entering 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Angels are looking to greatly improve upon a 63-win season in 2024.
If it wasn't evident from the proud history of the franchise and the urge to get back into the contender conversation, things were clear given the Halos' offseason that they want to win now.
The veteran presence brought into the clubhouse, the talented players inked for 2025 and beyond, and key players returning from an injury-riddled season will all add to the excitement around Anaheim ahead of Opening Day.
One player with arguably the most to prove on the Angels this season is 25-year-old southpaw Reid Detmers.
After an inconsistent 2024, Detmers spoke honestly with MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger about looking to still fulfill the potential seen during his phenomenal 2022 rookie campaign. The southpaw is still trying to get back to the 3.77 ERA posted that season, as well as his no-hitter thrown that May.
“I think it was a little bit mental, but it was mostly not getting the ball in the zone,” Detmers said of his 2024 struggles. “Getting the fastball in the zone is huge. So hammering down fastball command in the offseason and having everything play off of that is huge. And that was my main goal.”
The knowledge of where he needs to improve plus the humility to face it head-on shows immense maturity from the young pitcher.
“I would definitely say by the end of the year last year, I was kind of beat up,” Detmers said, “And so we were attacking those areas. It allows me to feel better longer throughout the season. I know I usually say just the best I've ever felt or get to Spring Training, but this is truly the best I've ever felt. So I think we're in a good spot. Body's moving a lot cleaner, it feels like.
“Nothing's guaranteed,” Detmers said. “Just kind of approach it the same way I would always approach it, not overthinking it, going out there and competing every day, which is what I love to do. That's how we got this job, competing like nothing's ever given to you. So just kind of going back to my roots.”
