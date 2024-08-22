Angels Release 8-Year Veteran in Shakeup to Pitching Staff
Johnny Cueto had a strong debut for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals in a 3-0 loss.
Called up to temporarily fill the starting rotation void created when José Soriano went on the injured list with arm fatigue, the former World Series champion with the Royal was tagged for the loss but limited the damage.
Cueto went 6.1 innings, allowing the three runs on eight hits before walking off the field to a standing ovation.
Angels manager Ron Washington said before Tuesday night's game that Cueto was being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make the start. He had not pitched in the majors since last September.
"I don't know if he can come up here right now and start being a leader. He's worried about being Cueto," Washington said, "but if he happens to stay around, I think he definitely can influence our young kids."
Los Angeles needed some last-minute help due to the injury to Soriano and the season-ending injury to Patrick Sandoval. Carson Fulmer, Jack Kochanowicz, Griffin Canning and Tyler Anderson have been doing their best to keep the Angels in ballgames but Cueto brings some veteran leadership that is lacking.
"I just want him to come in here and fit in," Washington said. "I'm quite certain some of those young kids will flock to him, and he'll give them the information that they ask for. But as far as him coming up here today and influencing these kids, I don't think you can do that right now. Because I can tell you, they don't know who Johnny Cueto is. We know, but I don't think they do."
Cueto began the season with the Texas Rangers but he struggled with their Triple-A affiliate and never got the call-up. He improved with the Angels' farm team in Salt Lake, allowing eight runs on 27 hits and five walks in 23.1 innings there.
The Angels are Cueto's sixth organization. He has a career record of 144-111 with a 3.50 ERA in 368 big league games.
"He can pitch," Washington said. "He may not be the Johnny Cueto of five, six, seven, eight years ago, but he has knowledge and wisdom, and when he's on that mound, that's what I think he'll use."
The club also announced that José Cisnero, who was designated for assignment on the weekend, was released in a corresponding move.
The 35-year-old right-hander is 13-17 with a 4.16 ERA in 270 career games, all as a reliever, with the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, and Angels.