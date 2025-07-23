Angels Remove All-Star Outfielder From Wednesday’s Game in Concerning Development
The Los Angeles Angels will be without right fielder Jorge Soler for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the New York Mets.
Soler left with apparent injury and will be replaced by Chris Taylor at right field. Kevin Newman will slide over to third base.
The injury is still unknown, but Soler has been battling back discomfort even after being activated from the IL. The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher recently reported that Soler has adjusted his swing to account for the ailment, leading to a .268 average with four homers in his first 14 games since returning.
“My back is still bothering me,” Soler said Wednesday morning. “That’s why I’m doing less things, simple things, just being ready for the game.”
Interim manager Ray Montgomery knows Soler's value and also touched on the impact he has on the game.
“Anytime he’s in the lineup, we’re better,” Montgomery said. “Anytime he’s feeling 100%, we’re better. He’s been asked to do a lot more, obviously, with Mike at DH so much. And he’s playing the outfield and quite well. In my mind, it’s pretty good out there. So yeah, having that bat in the lineup, and you can see he can change the score with one swing.”
Soler has proven to be one of the best in baseball with his above average bat speed, grading him in the 79th percentile among active hitters.
In terms of getting barrels on contact, he does so 12.8 percent of the time, good for the 78th percentile in baseball. A barrel is defined as a batted ball with the perfect combination of exit velocity and launch angle, per baseball savant.
UPDATE: The Angels announced that Soler left the game with back tightness.