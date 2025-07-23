Angels Rumors: Top Trade Deadline Target Revealed by Former GM
The Los Angeles Angels are sitting at 49-52 with eight days to go before the trade deadline.
Seeing how the Halos are currently four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, it might just be the time to make some moves.
Especially since the Angels are in the midst of a three-game series with the 58-win New York Mets, take on current AL Wild Card spot holder Seattle Mariners for four games right after, and will play the Texas Rangers (2.5 games out of the Wild Card) for three game leading up to the trade deadline, there is no certainty regarding the future in Anaheim.
If this proves to be a rough week for the Halos, they can then be labeled as sellers and start making moves to retool a struggling farm system.
Former Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds general manager, and currently a senior writer for The Athletic, Jim Bowden linked a few players that can reportedly be traded, with another player being linked to an American League Central competitor.
"They could dangle starting pitchers Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks and closer Kenley Jansen along with infielder Luis Rengifo and power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward, the latter of whom would be a great fit for the Royals in a trade."
Ward in particular could generate quite a return, but unless the Angels would have an answer for his replacement, it not only affects the rest of this season, but begs the question of how he is replaced down the road.
Ward has one more year of arbitration, and because of this team control, could be enough reason for teams to throw more in for a deal. However, left field would still have a question mark in his potential absence.
Anderson and Hendricks are both on expiring deals and don't exactly match the youth movement of the Halos. Jansen, too, is a veteran on an expiring deal, but with 17 saves and his lowest ERA since 2021, perhaps moving off of him creates more questions in the bullpen should the team start to sell ahead of the deadline.
The chaos and beauty of trading season in MLB has yet to show it's full powers, but for a team like the Angels, their actions at the deadline are still too close to predict.
If they buy, Bowden says they will target pitching.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.